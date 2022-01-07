Chicago Fire Season 10: Bad News, NBC Drama Production Suspended

Chicago Fire said goodbye to fans in early December when episode 9 of its season 10 aired on the NBC network. The most watched firefighting action drama on television returned to the screens as planned this Wednesday, January 5, bringing the best drama to the loyal viewers of the hit Dick Wolf series.

Recall that last season of Chicago Fire, like many other television series, it interrupted its production due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting the world since the beginning of 2020. This led to intermittent filming due to the restrictions imposed on the set to carry out the work, resulting in a delivery with fewer episodes.

It turns out that the Chicago Fire crew and cast returned this week to continue filming for season 10. However, production was suspended on Wednesday after several positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Zone A, which is comprised of by cast members and those who interact directly with the set, Deadline reported,

In this regard, the cast and crew of Chicago Fire were notified that production would be temporarily closed, with immediate contact tracing implemented. According to Deadline, the series aims to return to work on January 10 or 11, that is, next week. However, we will have to wait in case they decide to extend the suspension of the filming of the tenth installment of the NBC series.

Recall that the increase in cases of the variant of the virus known as Omicron, also caused the closure of the respective film sets of other television series such as Grey’s Anatomy, the spin-off Station 19 and The Rookie, all originals of the ABC chain.

It is mandatory that, on the set of Chicago Fire, strict measures are implemented to avoid any risk of contagion from the members of the team and the cast of the bomberil drama. Otherwise, the new variant could wreak havoc. Likewise, it is expected that with the security protocols the production will continue with the filming so that in this way the fans get the number of episodes as in previous installments.