Chicago Fire Season 10: A wedding and a death confirmed for the final episode

Chicago Fire is without a doubt the most successful firefighter drama on television. The series, which debuted in 2012 on the NBC broadcast network, has been on the air for a decade and is currently heading toward the conclusion of season 10, with a finale scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 25, just as was previously reported. (Spoilers for episode 22, the season 10 finale)

One of the most anticipated events for Chicago Fire fans will arrive with episode 22 of season 10 on NBC. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding will finally take place, confirmed Andrea Newman, executive producer of the fire action drama that follows the lives of members of the 51st Battalion.

The NBC series will bring back a fan favorite. It is confirmed that Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), who said goodbye to the 51st Battalion and his co-workers at the end of the fifth episode of season 10 when he decided to leave for Oregon, will be back with his love interest Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). ), who has not been seen for several weeks on screen. The captain will arrive to sponsor the wedding of his close friend Kelly Severide.

And while fans of Chicago Fire are thinking that season 10 will only have happy moments, the executive producer revealed in a recent interview that things will not be easy for Severide and Kidd, since the writers have prepared some twists for impact the audience. This is one of the NBC series customs at the end of each installment.

“[The couple] are planning a big formal wedding,” Newman says, and “we’re going to be throwing all kinds of keys at [the jobs].”

According to Newman, in the final episode of the tenth season of Chicago Fire, she will lead Stella Kidd to reflect on the abuse she suffered in her previous marriage. Also Severide will have the part of her with the problematic union of her parents. Both experiences will make the bride and groom think just as she walks down the aisle. On the other hand, the final installment will show Taylor Kinney’s character getting into big trouble.

Meanwhile in Chicago Fire season 10 episode 22, things get complicated for secret lovers Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and her boss Evans Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), over by her ex, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), that he still has feelings for her. In the same interview, the producer confirmed that the end will be marked by four key moments.

“The ending has it all,” says Newman. “We have a birth, a death, a wedding event and a cliffhanger.”