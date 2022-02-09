Chicago Fire, Med and P.D.: Confirmed the number of episodes that each drama will have

Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med, premiered their respective seasons 10, 9 and 7 in late September on the NBC broadcast network. Since then, the dramas created by Dick Wolf and belonging to the One Chicago franchise have been on the air uninterrupted until the first days of December when the usual winter holidays began.

The fan-favorite drama trilogy returned on Wednesday, January 5 with its new episodes, but then said goodbye again the last few days of last month as NBC gave up its primetime slots for the Winter Olympics telecast. They will last until February 20. Fortunately, Chicago Fire, P.S. and Med, are scheduled to return on Wednesday the 23rd of this month.

Recall that the previous seasons of each One Chicago drama, which culminated in May 2021, were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of featuring the customary 20-22 episodes of other years, only a total of 16 aired, as it was wise to keep the crew and cast together for a shorter amount of time on each show’s respective filming sets.

It’s likely that many fans of the Chicago Fire, P.S. and Med have felt the fear that the same thing would happen with their current seasons as last year. Fortunately, this will not be the case as NBC programming chief Steve Kern confirmed that the One Chicago trilogy will have a higher number of episodes.

Steve Kern spoke to Variety recently and confirmed that Chicago Med Season 7 will feature 22 episodes in total. A large increase when compared to the sixth installment, which only aired 16 chapters thanks to complications related to the pandemic and restrictions to avoid contagion on the set.

Kern also confirmed that the crime drama Chicago P.D. It is also planning to release a total of 22 episodes for season 9. While Chicago Fire season 10 will have the same number of episodes. Without a doubt, this is reason for fans of the NBC series to rejoice as the franchise continues to move forward with protective measures against covid-19 without affecting production as it did in 2021.