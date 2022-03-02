Chicago Fire: Kara Killmer confessed her relationship with actor Jesse Spencer

Chicago Fire is one of three Dick Wolf “One Chicago” shows, the trio of television shows airing Wednesday nights on NBC chronicling the lives of Chicago’s firefighters, police and medical professionals. Like many firehouse-themed shows, most episodes of Chicago Fire focus on a dangerous emergency that the members of Firehouse 51 must respond to.

However, the show isn’t all about stunts and death-defying stunts. It also delves into the personal lives of the characters on the show’s set. For fans, one of the biggest draws of Chicago Fire is seeing how Casey (Jesse Spencer), Brett (Kara Killmer), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Severide (Taylor Kinney) and the rest of them deal with the stress of fighting. staff amid Chicago fires.

Throughout the show’s ten seasons and counting, fans have grown particularly fond of Casey and Brett, or “Brettsey” as they’re affectionately nicknamed, one of the many relationships that have developed at the firehouse. Matt Casey is a firefighter, while Sylvie Brett is a paramedic, and after years of flirting, they finally got together in season 9.

If two on-screen lovers or friends really like each other in real life, that’s great. If they don’t like each other, it may not be good for them, but less indirectly it’s fascinating for us. Either way, Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer have a very special relationship in real life.

Kara Killmer gave an interview and addressed the question of how she and Jesse Spencer coexist. Far beyond addressing the theme of an alleged romance between the two actors, the actress was sincere about the relationship.

“I love working with Jesse. He’s a complete jerk and he’s so much fun to be around.”

“People have asked me if I like the characters to be in a romance and what I think about that. If they are in a romantic relationship it means I get to work with Jesse a lot longer and that’s great. you admire so much.”

It is clear that they enjoy working together. When Matt Casey left for Portland, it must have been a drag on Kara Killmer not being able to see her friend as much. Fortunately for them, it appears that Jesse Spencer hasn’t left Chicago forever.