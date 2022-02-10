Chicago Fire: Casey and Brett’s romance falters after Jesse Spencer’s departure

Chicago Fire premiered its tenth season in late September of last year. The first episode showed a lot of tension as some of the 51st Battalion’s heroes were fighting for their lives after a risky rescue from Lake Michigan. Fortunately everyone was saved, but the sadness came with the fifth episode when Matt Casey had to say goodbye. (Season 10 spoilers)

In Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer’s character from the first season of the hit NBC drama said goodbye to all of his coworkers during the fifth episode of season 10 (the 200th milestone for the entire series). The captain quit his job to take care of the children of Andy Darden, his best friend who fell in the line of duty in the show’s pilot episode, in Oregon.

Let’s remember that since Matt Casey separated from Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) and began his romantic journey with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), he kept going back and forth for a long time without getting anything concrete. Chicago Fire fans had to wait several seasons until that relationship finally began to take shape in the last episodes of the last installment.

Chicago Fire fans rejoiced at this romantic story, but the blow came with episode 5 of the tenth installment when Matt Casey said that he was leaving for Oregon. This was undoubtedly a pivotal moment for the NBC drama as all fans wondered about the future of his relationship with paramedic Syllvie Brett. It was hard to think that after so long, everything would vanish from one moment to another.

The truth is that the fans managed to calm down when it was confirmed that the relationship between Casey and Brett would not end. According to the plot, the stay of Spencer’s character in Oregon will only be for three years, and during this time they will maintain communication, occasional visits and a long-distance relationship. But, the question that everyone asked was: Can they be in this situation for that long?

In this sense, the concern of the fans was felt on Reddit when they began to debate whether it was possible that in Chicago Fire, Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett, they could maintain a long-distance relationship for a long time. Showrunner Derek Hass had to respond by hinting that the romance will stay on between the two, at least for now. Which means that at any moment this will be left behind and everyone will go their own way.

Hass’s statement practically suggests that this romance could be over soon. Maintaining a long-distance relationship for three years would not be easy for the Chicago Fire couple, although they will try. The showrunner also anticipated that Brett will experience difficulties with this. This is what he said at the end of last year:

“Obviously we’re going to see some sequels with Brett. It’s going to be tough for Brett, getting into a long distance relationship and not knowing what the rules of a long distance relationship are,” he revealed to TVLine.

“We’re going to keep it [the romance] alive. We’re in an age where, thanks to FaceTime and easy plane tickets and phone calls… I was telling Kara [Killmer], I’m going to be gone for six months to make a movie, and when my kids were little. But that’s just part of the world. Nothing has changed. And so this is a three-year commitment that Casey is making, but hopefully we’ll see him before those three years are up.” Haas told Us Weekly.