Chicago Fire and More; NBC Release Dates for Its Series

Chicago Fire: Fall Season 2021 will be packed with very interesting releases on NBC. The network recently released its schedule, containing all the series that will debut in the coming months.

The list includes prestigious productions such as The Blacklist, which will air its 9th season starting in October, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, with its 23rd season. It is also worth mentioning the spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime, which debuts its 2nd season on September 23rd.

Premieres should also take place on the channel. This is the case with Ordinary Joe, which hits viewers on September 20, and La Brea, a drama starring Natalie Zea, set to be released on September 28.

The Chicago franchise, one of the highlights of NBC, launches new seasons for the series Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD on September 22, filling the lineup of shows on Wednesdays. It is also worth noting that some important productions, such as This Is Us, should only be released in 2022.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the series that will hit the NBC grid in the next fall season!

August 9th (Monday)

10:00 pm: The Wall — season 5 premier (new time)

August 11th (Wednesday)

21: Family Game Fight! — premiere of season 1

September 20th (Monday)

8 pm: The Voice — season 21 premiere

10 pm: Ordinary Joe — season 1 premiere

September 21st (Tuesday)

10 pm: New Amsterdam — season 4 premiere

September 22 (Wednesday)

8 pm: Chicago Med—season 7 premiere

9 pm: Chicago Fire—season 10 premiere

10 pm: Chicago PD — Season 9 Premiere

September 23 (Thursday)

8 pm: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — premiere of season 23 (two episodes)

10 pm: Law & Order: Organized Crime — Season 2 Premiere

Thursday nights will once again be filled with police investigations with the series Law & Order franchise.

September 24th (Friday)

9 pm: Dateline — Season 30 Premiere

September 28th (Tuesday)

9 pm: La Brea — premiere of season 1

October 21st (Thursday)

8 pm: The Blacklist—season 9 premiere

