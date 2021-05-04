Chicago Fire and more; NBC Announces Series Ending Dates

Chicago Fire: While some broadcasters will stretch their original programming until the summer in the northern hemisphere – between June and September – most NBC programs will have their seasons finalized in May, although there are some exceptions.

For the series ending now, the network announced all the dates of the finals. Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson’s series on adolescence, The Rock, which had average ratings throughout its first season, is due to end this Tuesday, May 4. After that, the next production to finish will be Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, currently scheduled for Sunday, May 16th.

The latter is currently awaiting news of a third season and, although ratings have dropped considerably, it remains highly critical. It definitely helps, and can lead to a renewal, which means that many fans can be left in trouble if the series doesn’t come back.

Then there’s Debris, which is due to end on Monday, May 24th. The science fiction drama did not get high ratings on ibope, even following The Voice on Mondays, but it performed relatively well with the other shows at the same time.

As previously announced, This Is Us will have two episodes less than planned due to production problems caused by the pandemic. As a result, the series will end its current season on May 25.

In addition, the One Chicago group, which involves the Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD series, will close on May 26, with all series ending on the same day.

From one expanded franchise to another, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will both be finalized on June 3, a Thursday. However, the newcomer is still waiting for news about a second season, although she is almost certain.

New Amstedam, which has been renewed for two more seasons, will be completed on June 8. Meanwhile, Manifest runs until June 10. The series has been performing well enough to get a renewal for its 3rd season.

Good Girls will conclude its fourth year on July 22nd. The show is an international hit on Netflix, so it also has a good chance of continuing.