Chicago Fire: Actress will play a new character in another series from the same universe

Chicago Fire is the hit firefighter drama from the NBC broadcast network, which will air next week with the penultimate episode of season 10, while fans prepare to receive on their screens the final installment, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 25. A conclusion that promises to bring back one of everyone’s favorite characters, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

The final episode of season 10 of Chicago Fire may bring back Matt Casey to sponsor the wedding of his great friend Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), who will finally be at the altar with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo); and meanwhile, an actress who plays a character close to Casey in the firefighter drama will appear on screen, but in another series immersed in the universe created by Dick Wolf.

The One Chicago franchise does not have the habit of presenting the interpreters of its characters in different roles in other series of the same universe. However, the actress who played Matt Casey’s sister in Chicago Fire will soon be back on screen in one of the Dick Wolf shows that airs on CBS.

It turns out that Nicole Forester, who played Casey’s sister Christie in nine episodes of seasons 1, 3 and 9 of Chicago Fire, will be stepping away from her character on the NBC series for a different role in the same universe. during the 20th episode of the first season of FBI: International, entitled “Black Penguin”, which will be released on May 17 on CBS in a crossover event with the original FBI series.

In FBI: International, Forester will guest star on the show created by Dick Wolf, playing new character Marian Watts, an American mother worried about her son who was found unconscious in her posh Berlin apartment. An episode that is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats, as the team heads to Germany to dive into the case of a 19-year-old son of an American billionaire.

In the meantime, Nicole Forester may not appear again as Christie Casey on Chicago Fire. This is because her brother Matt Casey’s arc is off screen in the NBC firefighter drama, since Jesse Spencer decided to leave the series that he starred in since 2012.