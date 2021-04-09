Chicago Fire audience was thrilled again with their favorite characters. The highlight of the 9×11 episode, certainly, was around Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), who had to make big decisions during the broadcast on Wednesday (7) by NBC.

As much as the lieutenant is trying to get rid of problems all the time, it always seems that something goes wrong in his routine and things need to be resolved as soon as possible.

So, learn more about the 9×11 episode of Chicago Fire with our recap!

Chicago Fire 9×11: new episode focuses on Severide and Casey’s decisions

The title “A Couple Hundred Degrees” (Severino de Hundred Degrees, in a free translation) showed Severide dealing with some very precise problems, but apparently, he was very successful with his choices, proving that he is a great man and worthy of the love of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Telling someone that she wasn’t made for a specific career is never simple, but when life is at stake, you can’t afford to be always kind. Firefighting is a dangerous career and when dealing with fire you need to be attentive to also ask for help when you need it.

However, Severide spent most of the episode weighing the pros and cons of giving Mercer (Sasha Kuznetsov) another chance. His indecision almost killed two other recruits after Mercer filled his oxygen tanks with carbon dioxide. Feeling guilty, Severide tried to correct the course, excluding everyone except Kidd, in the process.

The lieutenant felt that way because he did not listen to his instincts. He was the one to blame and wanted to deal with the repercussions alone, since it was his responsibility. Severide knew he should expel Mercer from the Academy, as Casey (Jesse Spencer) suggested, but after learning about Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) friendship with Mercer’s father (Chris McGarry), he hesitated to do anything that could hinder that. .

In parallel to all these tensions, Casey finally listened to Brett’s (Kara Killmer) advice to face his head injury and see a doctor. If it weren’t for her, the character probably would have continued to ignore the problem until someone suffered an accident due to his condition.

In this way, many uncertainties surround Casey’s fate, considering that the result of the medical consultation can end his career. And, possibly, Brett’s decision to accompany Casey to the doctor’s appointment by indirectly exchanging Grainger (Jon-Michael Ecker) could lead to future problems in his new relationship.

Therefore, there will still be many conflicts to be developed this season. It is worth remembering that from this episode on, the series will face a new hiatus, returning only on April 21.

What could happen? Let’s wait!