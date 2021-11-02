Chicago Fire: Recently, NBC released the preview of the 10×7 episode of Chicago Fire. By all appearances, the person responsible for the Church fire in previous chapters may be thinking of attacking again.

At least that’s what we can see in the images released by the American broadcaster, since Severide is exhaustively working on the case.

Check out the full preview below:

In conjunction with the promo, NBC also revealed the synopsis of the next installment of the plot: “Gallo clashes with new lieutenant who is temporarily replacing Casey. Severide approaches a dangerous and deadly arsonist.”

That way, viewers of Chicago Fire can already prepare for the strong emotions that are to come.

Since its debut, the series’ 10th season, it has brought several surprises to fans, who recently watched a beloved character say goodbye to the show.

Titled “Whom Shall I Fear?”, the new episode of the series will air in the United States next Wednesday, November 3rd.

