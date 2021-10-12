ATTENTION, THIS MATTER CONTAINS SPOILERS!!

Chicago Fire: Recently NBC released the preview of the 10×4 episode of Chicago Fire. Since its debut, the series’ new season has explored the characters’ personal issues and past events on the show.

In the footage of the released video, we can see Casey mourning her father’s death to Griffin. However, apparently this won’t be the only drama involved in the episode.

Check out the full preview!

To get fans even more excited, NBC also revealed the synopsis of the next chapter: “Kidd spreads his wings as a lieutenant. Chief Hawkins travels with the 61 ambulance to learn more about Brett. Casey takes a trip out of town while a night involving Ritter turns into an emergency situation.”

Titled “The Right Thing”, the 10×4 episode will air on US television on October 13th.

In Brazil, Chicago Fire is shown by the pay channel NBCUniversal Brasil, while the first 9 seasons of the program are available on GloboPlay.

Did you like the article? Leave your comment below and stay tuned to not miss any news about movies and series!