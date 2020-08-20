Chi Chi DeVayne, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant dies

“We will miss her very much, but we will never forget her,” RuPaul wrote after confirming Chi Chi DeVayne’s death.

Drags of the world expressed their condolences on Thursday after the death of 34-year-old Chi Chi DeVayne, a famous American drag queen, and personality on the international reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, was confirmed.

On her Twitter account, RuPaul mourned the death of Chi Chi DeVayne, with words that shook the world drag community.

“I am heartbroken to learn of Chi Chi DeVayne’s passing. I am very grateful to have been able to experience her kind and beautiful soul. We will miss her very much, but we will never forget her. May her generous and loving spirit shine on us all ”, can be read on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account.

“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder, and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my condolences, from our family to hers,” he added.

Chi Chi DeVayne was applauded for her passion for drag, and her personality that will always remain in the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.



