Chevrolet will turn classic cars into electric!

With the development of technology, electric vehicles also began to become very popular. Tesla, which fired the wick in particular, is currently the market leader. Many countries in Europe are planning to switch to fully electric vehicles in the coming years. However, many consumers may not prefer these vehicles due to the scarcity of electric vehicle models. Chevrolet, on the other hand, plans to eliminate this problem with the electric motor kit.

Chevrolet to transform gas vehicles with electric motor kit

As the number of vehicles in the world has increased, carbon emissions naturally started to increase. However, it is possible to create a greener and more environmentally friendly world with electric vehicles. That’s why many European countries are planning to switch to fully electric vehicles in the coming years. Chevrolet will make this man easy. The American company can make classic vehicles electric with its newly developed electric motor kit.

The first member of the project was the 1977 model K5 Blazer. Chevrolet supplied 90 percent of the parts required for the electric motor kit used in the Blazer conversion from the Bolt EV model. Thus, there is no need to spend too much for the conversion. While the 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer was running smoothly, the company decided to sell these kits from the second half of 2021.

Extra parts that should be included for the 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer were the electric power steering system, a controller to send information about speed to the original gauges, and an electric vacuum booster for the brakes. If you do not like the existing electric vehicles in the market, you will be able to make classic cars more environmentally with the new system developed by Chevrolet.

The sales price of the engine kits is currently unknown.



