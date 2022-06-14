Chevrolet teases the sporty and luxurious look of the Blazer EV

General Motors has teased its upcoming Chevrolet Blazer all-electric SUV and confirmed that it will be officially announced on July 18. For the first time, the Blazer electric car was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 by GM CEO Mary Barra in January last year. Along with the Blazer, GM is also working on EV versions of its Equinox compact SUV and Chevy Silverado pickup truck. In addition, GMC began retail sales of the Hummer electric car and announced an electric version of the Sierra Denali. Some other electric vehicles in the company’s lineup include the Chevy Bolt, Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq. As for the Blazer, it will be a medium-sized car that will be a level higher than the Equinox.

Like most other automakers, GM is also working on electrifying many of its existing vehicles from internal combustion engines to electric ones. The company has announced a major investment of $35 billion to electrify its entire lineup by 2040 to keep up with its competitors such as Ford, Toyota and others. However, GM is currently relatively sluggish in the U.S. electric car market, which is headed by Tesla. Elon Musk’s company reportedly shipped more than 900,000 vehicles in 2021, almost 90 percent more than the 500,000-plus it shipped the previous year.

General Motors CEO Barra posted a full photo of the company’s upcoming Blazer electric vehicle and confirmed that more details about the vehicle will be announced on July 18. The pre-production model shown in the photo has many design elements that set it apart from the rest. the current Blazer SUV, but there are enough similarities to suggest they’re from the same family. The existing Chevy Blazer is one of the relatively little-known models in GM’s lineup and costs just over $33,000 for the base model.

Price and characteristics of the Chevy Blazer electric car

As for the detailed technical specifications, GM has played its cards close to the chest, which means that little is known about the upcoming electric car. However, it is known that it will be built on the new Ultium battery and transmission architecture from General Motors, which will become the basis for many other future electric vehicles of the company, including Equinox.

As for pricing, GM has not offered any target for the Blazer EV, but the company has stated that it intends to sell the Equinox EV at a starting price of $30,000. If the company can stick to that price, it will make the Equinox one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market and could force Tesla to rethink its pricing strategy. GM plans to launch the Chevrolet Blazer EV in the spring of 2023, so it will be interesting to see if the company can meet this deadline.