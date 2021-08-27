Chesapeake Shores season 5: here’s Jesse Metcalfe’s replacement (and you know him well)

No need to wait: season 5 of Chesapeake Shores is already available in France in US + 24 on Netflix. After episode 2 which marked the departure of Jesse Metcalfe aka Trace Riley, episode 3 will be available from Monday, August 30. But who will replace the ex-star of Desperate Housewives in the casting? We already have the answer and you know it since it is Robert Buckley who played in The Brothers Scott.

In this year 2021, many actors have decided to quit their series and frankly, it’s hard to get over it. After Jesse Williams and his farewell to Grey’s Anatomy or the announced departure of Regé-Jean Page who will not return for season 2 of The Bridgerton Chronicle, Chesapeake Shores fans have also been heartbroken: Jesse Metcalfe has decided to leave the series and opened up about the reasons for his departure. But Abby (Meghan Ory) shouldn’t be heartbroken for long as a new hunk will land on the show.