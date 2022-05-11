Cheryl Burke wants to settle down and get married again after her divorce from Matthew Lawrence: “I don’t go out anymore!”

We learn to love ourselves. Cheryl Burke wants to settle down again after breaking up with Matthew Lawrence, but you won’t see her at the club anytime soon.

“I can’t be in such an environment. I don’t want to be. It’s not fun. It’s not fun when I can’t even hear the other person talking.”

Promoting her new podcast “Burke in the Game,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” professional said that while she currently feels like the “biggest deviation” from “any male figure that appears in my life,” she is ready to get married again— after she understands how prioritize for yourself.

“I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” she told Us. “It’s just learning my brain. I don’t need to ask, “Why do I attract certain men?” instead of “Why do some men disgust me?” This is an active attempt to stay conscious and realize your value. And a lot of this is still in the works.”

Although she couldn’t speak for Lawrence, 42, the California native told us she was “in a good mood” about the split after overcoming the idea that “divorce is such a bad thing.”

“I don’t know if it was the competitive side or the unrealistic side that I put so much, so much pressure on myself that divorce was such a bad thing,” she explained to Us. “But then it’s just a perspective. If you look at it, it will be brave, right? As if it gives strength. I think that’s really how you look at it, because staying together is not easy. It’s not easy to be apart. Like, why compare?”

Burke has been married to the Boy Meets World alum for three years. The duo briefly dated from 2007 to 2008 before giving their romance another chance in 2017. They got married in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego. Lawrence and Burke filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

When the ABC personality announced the breakup, she told her social media followers that she didn’t want to share too many details.

“I know I’ve always said I’m an open book with you guys, I really strive to be like that, and as I was writing this, I realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is coming to an end,” she wrote. via Instagram at the time. “I hope you understand that I will not comment further at this time and ask for understanding and confidentiality. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me.”

The Instagram announcement was followed by an outpouring of support for the former couple—something the “Pretty Messed Up” co-host was both surprised and extremely relieved to see.

“I am so grateful for all the support. I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I had to do it,” she told Us. “Because if I hadn’t done it, it would have been done by someone else who wasn’t even in this relationship. “Let’s just shut her ass up,” okay? For example, let’s just be real. That’s who I am. And I know that some people like to keep their lives a secret, and I totally respect that, but I know that this is my way of healing and my duty, like, this is what I have to do.”

She will continue to appear in her new podcast from iHeartMedia, “Burke in the Game.” The podcast will follow the ballet dancer as she “faces her fears, learns how to truly love herself and, hopefully, in turn, will be ready for the rumba again,” the show’s official press release says.

“Burke in the Game” was released wherever podcasts are available on Tuesday, May 10.