Cheryl Burke says she “didn’t have sex” all this year amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence at The Ride Foundation’s second annual Dance for Freedom Gala in Los Angeles, September 29, 2018. Stuart Cook/Shutterstock

Become outspoken. Reflecting on her relationship with sex, Cheryl Burke spoke about the intimate details of her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

“When you’re going to interview a sex therapist today on the “Burke in the Game” podcast and realize you haven’t had sex since 2021,” 38—year-old Burke captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, June 7, promoting her podcast. .

In the new issue, the professional dancer spoke about the previous difficulties in her personal life. “I’ve always been ashamed [around sex]. I understand what you say when there is a lot of shame behind these conversations. There are a lot of guilty, like: “Why do I think that? Why does it turn me on when I watch other people having sex?” she told sexologist Jaya, who was a guest on the podcast. “It’s hard to have conversations, especially now. I have never had many conversations on this topic with my ex-husband. I never thought about talking.”

42-year-old Burke and Lawrence originally dated from 2007 to 2008, and then resumed their romance in 2017. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the California native had filed for divorce from the actor after almost three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by us, Burke called “insurmountable differences” the reason for the couple’s separation.

Later, the dancer turned to social networks to talk about serious changes in her life. “I know I’ve always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I really strive to be, and as I was writing this, I realized that it’s really not that easy to announce that my marriage is coming to an end,” she wrote. via Instagram in February. “I hope you understand that I will not comment further at this time and ask for understanding and confidentiality. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me.”

For Burke, moving on means working on herself before she thinks about getting back into the dating world. “I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” the former Dance Moms host exclusively told Us last month. “It’s just learning my brain. I don’t need to ask, “Why do I attract certain men?” instead of “Why do some men disgust me?” This is an active attempt to stay in place, conscious and know your self-esteem. And a lot of this is still in the works.”

The star of the TV series “Boy meets World”, for his part, has not publicly spoken about the divorce. Earlier this month, Matthew revealed in a court filing that he currently loves his mom Donna Mignogna and brother Andrew Lawrence.

In documents submitted on Thursday, June 2, the “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor stated that his income over the past year was $0 due to his status as the “sole owner” of his property and self-employment. His assets include $5,000 in his personal cash and checking accounts, including savings and other deposit accounts. Matthew also listed $200,000 worth of assets for “all other property, both real estate and personal.”

A hearing to determine the date of the trial in the case of the divorce of the former couple is scheduled for Monday, September 26.