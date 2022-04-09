Cheryl Burke goes topless to show off her new hairstyle after breaking up with Matthew Lawrence: “It’s hot today”

Shaking things up! Cheryl Burke debuted a new hairstyle during her divorce from Matthew Lawrence — and she wasn’t afraid to bare it all at the opening.

“A good day for hair. Thank you, Kelsey! Also, stay calm, Los Angeles is HOT today. “,” 37—year-old Burke signed a selfie on Instagram, in which she poses topless with a new hairstyle, shown on Thursday, April 7, apparently thanks to her hairdresser.

In court documents obtained by Us in February, Burke listed January 7 as the date of their divorce and called “irreconcilable differences” the reason for the breakup. The former couple had previously celebrated Christmas together before breaking off their relationship.

The couple met when Matthew’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on the third season of Dancing with the Stars. After dating from 2007 to 2008, Burke and Matthew broke up before resuming their relationship in 2017.

On the eve of their breakup, the Brotherly Love alum talked about how “constant communication” helped their marriage. “When you stop this communication and when you don’t try every day, everything starts to slowly fall apart,” he told Us in April 2020. “I think it’s really important.”

Matthew also noted that the couple was in no hurry to become parents. “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start this next journey,” he added at the time. “But now everything is a little on pause. When it starts to clear up, I think we’ll have a better idea or understanding.”

A month after their breakup hit the headlines, a source told us that the reason for Burke and Matthew’s divorce “wasn’t about the kids,” as they continue to keep “personal matters” between themselves. In the same month, the DWTS professional deleted Matthew’s photos from his social media feed. Burke has also unsubscribed from her estranged husband, although he still keeps up with her.

Burke’s co-stars Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Herbert also spoke out about the breakup. “Whenever I’ve talked to her, she’s doing fine,” the 27—year-old Kansas native told us in March.

At the time, Herbert noted that the major life change was a “tough ordeal” for Burke, adding, “But she has a really good support system, so that’s good.”