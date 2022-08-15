Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence: “I choose myself instead”

An important milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid a high-profile breakup with her husband Matthew Lawrence.

“Realizing that I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety,” the 38—year-old professional program “Dancing with the Stars” announced in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, August 14, which she signed with several holiday emoticons. Burke’s post contained several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choose me instead.”

The ballroom dancer openly talked about the many ups and downs she has experienced since she decided to quit drinking. “Last week I said I wasn’t okay. I’m still angry this week, but I know this whole issue we’re going through right now is going to be a long process,” Burke admitted during an episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast earlier this month. “And I just can’t let it ruin my life, because that’s what it is, and right now it’s out of my control. So right now I’m trying to practice what I’m preaching, and I’m trying to just do it day after day, hour after hour.”

She continued, “By the way, I don’t want to say that I’ve been thirsty again lately. But it was definitely in my mind a lot more than usual.”

However, after talking to her therapist, Burke realized that she was not active enough in her recovery program. While she admitted that she still struggles with her steps, she admitted that she has become better at dealing with situations that could harm her sobriety. “I noticed that after dinner people want to go somewhere,” explained the Dance Moms graduate. “I think it’s best for me to just drop people off as a designated driver and go my merry way. Because I’m annoyed by people who drink more than a couple of glasses, especially late at night.”

Burke’s sobriety milestone came eight months after she filed for divorce from 42-year-old Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in February, the TV presenter cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

“I know I’ve always said I’m an open book with you guys, I really strive to be like that, and as I was writing this, I realized there’s really no easy way to announce that my marriage is coming to an end,” she wrote. via Instagram later that month. “I hope you understand that I will not comment further at this time and ask for understanding and confidentiality. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me.”

The choreographer revealed during the July episode of “Burke in the Game” that she had just started to feel ready to consider dating again after focusing on herself and processing her emotions after the breakup. “However, this does not necessarily mean that I am ready to log into Raya or any of these dating apps. I definitely want to start, maybe meet new people,” she explained then. “Obviously, this means that I will have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house to do this. It’s something curious.”

Burke continued: “I’m definitely ready to start dating, slowly but surely. However, I’m not quite sure about these dating apps yet, but I think it might be the only way because I’ve been out of the house a few times and getting to know people isn’t that easy, right? Well, let’s see what happens.”

Lawrence, for his part, was spotted spending time with TLC’s Chilli during a trip to Hawaii earlier this month. Although their outing sparked romance rumors, a representative of the singer (whose real name is Rosonda Thomas) told us that the couple were “just friends” and enjoyed hanging out. “TLC had a show in Hawaii and they toured most of the summer. There was a group that went to the beach,” the representative said in a statement. “Chilly just wanted to get some sun after spending the last few weeks on planes and tourist buses. TLC had a few more shows in the US before heading to Australia.”