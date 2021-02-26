Cherry: what the critics are saying about the film?

After their success with Avengers: Ultimatum, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo prepare to release their next film. Starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo, Cherry – Innocence Lost tells the story of a young military man who comes back from the war with post-traumatic stress disorder (PSPT) and becomes a bank robber after his drug addiction leaves him in debt.

Some film critics have already had access to the film and were able to write their first impressions. Check out what they are saying about the feature, which hits the Apple TV + catalog on March 23.

SlashFilm – Chris Evangelista

Tom Holland really gives himself up to the role – it’s one of his best jobs – but in the end, it’s not enough. He deserves credit for wanting to go beyond what he’s been doing in Spider-Man, but the material here just doesn’t suit him. In fact, it doesn’t suit anyone. The Russians clearly built a great image with their success at the MCU, but I would not call their work here well-directed. Even with all the freedom they could wish for, they are still unable to deliver.

IndieWire – David Ehrlich

The film never delves into Cherry’s numbing drama, and things only get worse when his sociopathy collides with the PSPT he brings from the war in a histrionic way that confuses the two. There are a few small pockets of air along the way (Michael Gandolfini is a lot of fun as Cherry’s idiot friend), but Cherry has no way of making you care about someone who hardly seems to care about himself. At the end of the day, your only available resource is to sit by the side of the road and decide that you just don’t want to be in this movie anymore.

THR – David Rooney

The Russians are so in love with the aesthetic misery of their punitive saga that, despite the competent cast, the film keeps them at an indifferent distance from their characters. Even at its most critical point, it is difficult to invest in Cherry or Emily. Walker’s story is undoubtedly based on a very real environment that reflects the bleak existence of countless Americans returning from active service to a country ruined by economic downturn, opportunities for abatement and substance abuse. But the only reality that Cherry reflects with a numbing insistence is that the directors get excited about their own style.

ScreenRant – Chris Agar

The film has some admirable qualities, and it is good to see the Russians try this as an ambitious taste cleaner after the huge success of Avengers: Endgame. However, the film never reaches the level of the other titles in contention for the Oscar this year. Still, it is worth watching Cherry for those interested in Holland’s history or exceptional performance. The movie may not generate waves of new subscribers for Apple TV +, but those who already have the service or want to use a free version can take advantage of it.

ComicBook – Spencer Perry

Cherry is the kind of bizarre after-school experiment that could only be done with the influence of filmmakers who have just released the highest grossing film of all time. It’s fascinating and maddening, with some exciting sequences to watch and others purely tedious. Although exaggerated at times, the Russo brothers made at least one good decision: Tom Holland as the protagonist, whose performance never falters, even when the material is unstable.

Variety – Owen Gleiberman

Tom Holland is not a bad actor and in Cherry he proves his talent. However, there is no real danger to him. The film, after hesitating, finds an appearance of exaggerated coherence in its second half, when it turns into a drama of two drug addicts about to fall into the abyss. Holland’s character is not just a hopeless addict, he is a colossally stupid and self-destructive addict. However, there is hardly a moment in Cherry that is credible, but the real crime of the film is that there is hardly a pleasant moment in it either.