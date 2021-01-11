Cherry: new teaser shows Tom Holland enlisting in army

AppleTV + released a teaser for Cherry, a new feature film directed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Infinity War and Ultimatum) and starring Tom Holland. In the video, the protagonist decides to join the US army. Check out the preview.

Cherry is an adaptation of the eponymous novel written by Nico Walker. The plot follows the real story of the author, who after serving the Army in Iraq as a doctor, returns to the United States with undiagnosed extreme post-traumatic stress. As a result of the heavy doses of medicine he needs to take, he fell into an opiate addiction and started robbing banks. Walker was arrested in 2011 and is expected to leave jail in 2020.

Jessica Goldberg (Suspicion) and Angela Russo-Otstot (V: Visitors) sign the script for the film. In addition to Holland, Cherry’s cast also features Forrest Goodluck, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey.

The film hits the AppleTV + catalog on March 12.