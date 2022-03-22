Cherry Flavor Revenge: Bizarre Scene From The Series Goes Viral On TikTok

Cherry Flavor Revenge: The series Revenge Flavor Cherry had a timid debut in the Netflix catalog in August of last year. Based on the book of the same name by Todd Grimson and published in 1996, the production follows Lisa, a Brazilian filmmaker who moves to Hollywood in the early 1990s to shoot her film.

“Once she gets there, though, she’s faced with a mind-blowing world of sex, magic, revenge… and kittens,” reads the official synopsis.

With at least a curious plot, the series has been in the spotlight in recent days after a trend went viral on TikTok. In the videos, users from around the world shared their reactions to watching a bizarre sex scene from the series.

“Okay, the Cherry-Tasted Revenge thing is disturbing,” said one subscriber after checking out the moment. “I just didn’t understand what was going on and it was still one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life???”, replied another user.