Cherry Bullet Refresh Summer with ‘Aloha Oe’ Teaser

Cherry Bullet has uploaded several teaser photos for their summer comeback.

The girl group made by FNC Entertainment agency has indeed been scheduled to return with a new single titled ‘Aloha Oe’.

Before releasing the single, on Friday (31/07) Cherry Bullet uploaded several teaser photos on social media.

In this teaser photo we can see the beautiful and refreshing appearance of Cherry Bullet members, when posing together by the pool.

Cherry Bullet plans to release the single ‘Aloha Oe’ on August 6, 2020 at 18:00 KST that will come.

Before that, enjoy the teaser photos of the members below!



