Chernobylite Wins Trailer and Will Come Soon To PC and Playstation

Chernobylite: Amidst so much thunderous news at this time of E3 2021, some games can go a bit beaten. For example, even without appearing at conferences, the promising RPG with survival horror elements Chernobylite got a new trailer today:

The idea here is to search for your lost girlfriend in the toxic environment of Chernobyl, exploring and gathering resources along the way to set up your own base of operations. Full of customization tools, it will be possible to customize everything from your weapons loadout to the relationship with your team.

Computer gamers will be able to download it as early as July 28, while a PS4 version is planned for our winter. That is, it shouldn’t be released long after the PC. A PS5 version is also being developed, but it won’t arrive sometime in 2021.

Did you already know Chernobylite? What did you think of the trailer and game ideas? Let us know in the comments below!