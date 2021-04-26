Chernobylite: Survival Horror is Announced for PC and Consoles

Chernobylite: The Farm 51 studio, responsible for producing the psychological horror Get Even, revealed on Friday (23) that the survival horror Chernobylite will be released later this year for consoles and PC.

In its current state of early access, Chernobylite is an open-world survival horror game that includes RPG elements and survival with FPS mechanics. In the game, players are taken to a new experience in the Chernobyl Zone in which they must fight physical and psychological nightmares and explore combat strategies, dialogues, actions and alliances, being inserted in a non-linear narrative where every choice brings immediate impacts or long-term.

The title has countless game possibilities, allowing survivors to play by their own rules, whether by joining other groups or cheating on them. Threats can come from everywhere through the appalling atmosphere or the safe places you least expect, so you must always be well prepared and carry customized weapons, modify tools and improve specific skills.

The game recently received a pre-release update on Steam, which includes significant changes to the story, dialogues, unpublished language locations, visual and performance optimization and soundtrack. However, according to the developers, this is just a taste of what’s to come in the final version of the game, as it should be completely revamped to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms.

Chernobylite is expected to arrive in its final version in July 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. In new generation consoles, the game continues without an expected release date.