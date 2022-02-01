Chernobylite Dates Its Enhanced Versions For PS5 And Xbox Series: 4K Or 60 fps

Chernobylite: The Farm 51 and All In! Games confirm the release date of the improved versions of new generation and PC: free update and new DLC Chernobylite, the celebrated FPS survival video game that came to PC, PS4 and Xbox One last year after a long period of early access on compatible devices, already has a date for its new generation improved version, both on PC and consoles. This has been announced by those responsible, The Farm 51 and All In! Games, confirming that the free update on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for owners of the original game will be available on April 21, 2022, with a physical release for PS5 and an Enhanced edition for PC, also free for those who They already have the title.

New DLC for all platforms: Blue Flames

Thus, next April 21 will be a key day for Chernobylite, since the Enhanced Edition will be released for owners of the original game on PC, a physical version for PS5 will go on sale and the first DLC of the game called Blue Flames will arrive. Along with this new downloadable content, a new free update called Memories of You will also be offered with a new crossbow, the Silent Assassin.

But what improvements does this upgraded version of Chernobylite include? Thus, the main novelties will come through two graphic modes, one with dynamic 4K resolution at 30 fps and the other at 1080p at 60 fps. In addition, on PS5, the haptic capabilities of the DualSense will be used, both in vibration and in adaptive triggers.

“The release on next-gen consoles was the natural step that fans of the game have been looking forward to. We are proud to say that it will be the game’s biggest visual overhaul to date and that due to the simultaneous release of the Enhanced Edition on PC, players on all platforms will certainly benefit,” said Piotr Zygadlo, CEO of All In! Games.

Do not miss our analysis of Chernobylite in its original version released last year.