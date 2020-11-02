Chernobylite confirms versions for current

The survival horror set in Chernobyl is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series next year; now available in early access on Steam.

Chernobylite, the post-apocalyptic survival horror set in a Chernobyl devastated by the nuclear disaster and which is now available on Steam and GOG.com in early access format, has confirmed versions for both current consoles and consoles new generation, that is, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series, as well as streaming platforms to be announced.

New gameplay trailer on consoles

Chernobylite is set in an alternative context after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and combines characteristics of several genres such as survival horror, exploration, first person shooter action, crafting or terror, and in which we control one of the ex- employees of the nuclear power plant investigating the disappearance of people close to him. All this through a non-linear narrative and survival in radioactive areas that will keep the player in continuous tension.

The title of The Farm 51 and All in! Games is already available on Steam and GOG.com in early access format since last October 2019; Now, along with the presentation of a new trailer that you can see heading this news, its managers confirm new versions of the title for its final launch sometime in 2021, on a date yet to be specified.

Along with the news, its creators have announced new content for the current PC version, such as two new missions to complete, two new levels and new locations in addition to those already available, new weapons and improvements in the artificial intelligence of the NPCs. , in addition to certain novelties in the gameplay.

Chernobylite will arrive in its final version sometime in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X / Series S.



