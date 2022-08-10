Cheri Zampino says Jada Pinkett-Smith has always been “amazing” to her son, despite the “friction” in their relationship

Looking back at the beginning. Will Smith’s ex-wife Cherie Zampino has spoken about her biggest problems with Jada Pinkett-Smith in the early days of the Red Table Talk hosts’ relationship with her current husband.

“When Will and Jada got together, Jada wasn’t a mom,” 54-year-old Zampino told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 8. — So she had no experience, she did not have a certain understanding. …So sometimes it caused a little friction.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Will, who were married from 1992 to 1995, have a son together, Trey, 29. After the “I am Legend” star and 50—year-old Jada got married in 1997, the duo had two children: Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 41.

Zampino told us that she was able to accept her son’s relationship with the Companion actress because “she was always amazing to him,” and explained how she coped with the period when Trey called Jada “mom.”

“In order for him to call her mom, it’s convenient for him. And he’s probably also trying to fit into that family dynamic,” she explained. “So let him go through his process, let him do it. It doesn’t take anything away from me. I am very confident in my role in his life. I’m safe being his mom. No one can undermine it.”

In May 2018, the founder of Whoop Ash appeared as a guest on Red Table Talk and spoke frankly with her ex-husband’s wife. When Zampino started talking about the fact that her son had met Jada for the first time, both women were worried. “Thank you for loving my child,” the Bravo character said to the “Scream 2” actress. “On this side, my son couldn’t have had a better bonus mom.”

Jada, for her part, confessed to her “insensitivity” and “inattention to the fact that you guys are unwinding the marriage” at the beginning of her relationship with Will. The women laughed at the tense phone call they once had when founder Sheree Elizabeth called her ex-husband’s home to talk to her son.

“Basically, you let me know, ‘I don’t really like your tone’… and hung up,” Zampino explained. “I called back and accidentally said, “Bitch, you live in the house I chose.” And you said, “This is my home now.”

Although her marriage to actor King Richard did not work out, Zampino still speaks of him with love. “Will is amazing. I mean, Will is a freak of nature to me,” she told Us. “He confuses me. I still don’t understand this man. I still don’t know.”

The New York native also addressed her ex-husband’s infamous moment at the 2022 Oscars in March when he punched Chris Rock after the comedian joked about Jada’s baldness.

“It was one of those moments where I just froze,” she said. Zampino added that she hopes that 57-year-old Rock and Will will reconcile with each other. “I think it will bring healing not only to the two of them, but to so many people,” she said.