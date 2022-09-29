Cher (76) inspires with her tight outfit on the catwalk

Cher (76) not only knows how to present herself on the concert stage! As a rule, the singer impresses the audience with her vocal power. But the mother of two is also known for her extravagant appearance. Even in old age, the musician tries himself and attaches great importance to his appearance. Gray hair wouldn’t hurt her. Cher imagined herself on the catwalk in a tight outfit!

As part of Paris Fashion Week, she walked the runway at the Balmain show and closed the fashion show. For this grandiose performance, the 76-year-old actor was dressed in a tight latex jumpsuit, high platform boots and matching gloves. Cher had her long black hair down. Then Olivier Rusten, the chief designer of the fashion house, joined her and hugged the singer.

Cher seemed completely at ease in her new position on the podium. After the show , she assured on Twitter: “It was wonderful! This show was probably the best fashion show ever!” She was also happy to receive support from her subscribers. “You looked amazing, so beautiful,” one user wrote.