Chen released the cover of his digital single “Hello”

When will Chen’s new single be released?
CHEN 첸 Digital Single [안녕(Hello)]
🎧 2020.10.15. 6PM (KST)
👉 https://t.co/nMsJxwzCFS#첸 #CHEN#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#안녕 #Hello pic.twitter.com/CuUC2SLlPi
— EXO (@weareoneEXO) October 8, 2020
Chen’s digital single will be released on October 15. Don’t miss the release of the single and stay tuned for more updates!
Chen fans are eager to hear his sweet voice again. The EXO member was last heard singing the song “Your moonlight” for the soundtrack “Do You Like Brahms?” In September.
Chen is one of the group’s favorite idols, as in addition to being one of EXO’s main voices, he is also a prominent South Korean actor, participating in both movies and series.
In addition of course to his solo career, in which he has released songs like “Amaranth” and Flower ”that have been hits, so EXO fans are looking forward to the new song“ Hello ”and have received the cover quite well. from Chen’s single.