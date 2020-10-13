Chen debuts a teaser for Hello’s MV

Chen is ready for the premiere of Hello, the first teaser video starring EXO’s vocalist let us hear a bit of the song and learn some details about what we will see in the music video.

EXO fans are looking forward to the return of each of the members with new releases in the K-Pop industry. Now that Chen is about to release a new song, the idol surprised his followers by revealing the first teaser for Hello’s music video.

In the teaser video, we see Chen walking inside a house with light but warm lighting as he is surrounded by a vintage aura. The singer wears a beige shirt and a brown vest and moves slowly.

The camera zooms to a table where we see some beige envelopes, books and sheets spread out next to a small candle. The vocalist appears sitting on a sofa lost in thought while the pages of the book on the table begin to advance guided by the air.

After transporting us for a tour through some areas of the house, we see Chen again, who with a melancholic look pronounces the title of the song.

HOW DO YOU LISTEN TO HELLO, THE NEW SONG OF CHEN?

In addition to introducing ourselves a bit about the images that we will see in the MV, this teaser allowed us to hear the melody of Hello for the first time, so now we can know what kind of vibe it transmits.

As the video begins, the music appears slowly. The soft melody surrounds you from the first moment and everything indicates that it will be an extremely emotional song but with a touch of nostalgia, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out exactly what the lyrics are about.

