Chen announces his comeback with ‘Hello’

Chen will soon greet fans with his sweet voice through the release of his latest single.

This EXO member has just been confirmed to be releasing a new digital single called ‘Hello’ on October 15th.

This news was announced directly through EXO’s social media account, where a teaser photo was also released showing a beautiful sky with a man who seemed to be walking alone.

Chen himself last played his voice by singing the song “Your moonlight” for the OST “Do You Like Brahms?” In September.

