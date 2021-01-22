Chemistry Lessons: Brie Larson to star in Apple TV series

Actress Brie Larson was cast to star in the series Lessons in Chemistry, by Applet TV +. The Oscar winner for Jack’s Room will also be one of the project’s executive producers. The production is based on the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus.

Set in the early 1960s, the plot addresses a woman named Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), who has a great dream of being an important scientist. However, due to the time, society considers that women belong to the domestic sphere, not to the professional sphere. Thus, working with what she wants is not an option.

When Elizabeth is pregnant, alone and with no prospect of improvement in her life, she takes a job as a host on a television cooking show. When starting her new career, she is determined to combine her love of science with the current circumstances imposed on her, teaching her captive audience much more than simple recipes.

Learn more about Lessons of Chemistry, from Apple TV +

The book that gave rise to the series has not yet been officially published and is expected to be released only in 2022. It is worth noting that Bonnie Garmus’s novel has already had its rights sold to around 35 publishers in several countries.

In addition to Brie Larson, screenwriter Susannah Grant, who has already been nominated for an Oscar, will also serve as executive producer on the series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are also on the production team.

Both are part of Aggregate Films, which currently stands out in the audiovisual market for producing series like Ozark, from Netflix, The Outsider, from HBO, and A Teacher, from Hulu.

Other cast names have yet to be cast or released. Let’s wait for news from Lessons in Chemistry.