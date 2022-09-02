Chelsea want to sign new contracts with Rhys James and Mason Mount before the World Cup

Chelsea duo Rhys James and Mason Mount are in line for new contracts at Stamford Bridge.

New Blues owner Todd Boly is known to consider James and Mount the two most important players at Chelsea and is keen to build a team around two homegrown stars for years to come.

The two remain on the contracts they signed at the start of their breakthrough at Stamford Bridge and are among the lowest paid in the squad, but sources confirmed before that it probably won’t be the case for much longer.

In the summer, James and Mount were approached about new contracts, and they agreed that it was better to wait until the transfer window closed, which allowed Chelsea to focus on other matters in the meantime.

Now that the deadline has passed, Chelsea are going to resume negotiations with the England players, and the pair are in line for new six-year contracts that will make them one of the highest-paid English players in the Premier League.

Although there is no rush in the negotiations — Mount’s contract expires in 2024 and James’ contract expires in 2025 — Boli is keen to reward the duo for becoming key players of the club and the country, and agrees that a significant salary increase is more than deserved.

Chelsea are hopeful that negotiations with James and Mount will be completed before they travel to the World Cup with England in November.

Negotiations with goalkeeper Eduard Mendy are also planned. The Senegalese international still has three years left on his current contract, but as with James and Mount, Boeli believes a pay rise is necessary to stop.

However, Chelsea are likely to prioritise talks with James and Mount before moving on to other discussions.