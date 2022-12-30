Chelsea may move to Manchester United for Denzel Dumfries due to a fresh injury to Rhys James.

The Peoples Person previously reported that the club was interested in the right-back as an alternative to Diog Dalot.

There are rumors that Aaron Van Bissaka may leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

This will leave Eric ten Haga without a backup option at the right-back position until the end of the season.

However, according to CorriereDelloSport, following James’ injury, the signing of Dumfries next month is something Chelsea can take into account.

This is what the London club is thinking about after a season when some of their defenders suffered from injuries.

Dumfries has been at the top of Chelsea’s list of players for some time and could move from Inter Milan.

Although the Italian club is ready to sell him in order to raise money and reach the 60 million euro mark, leaving in the summer seems more likely.

The sale in January will mean that Inter will have to act quickly and find a replacement for the Dutch footballer.

James’ injury isn’t as serious as first feared, but that won’t stop the Blues from signing another right-back.

Aspilicueta will no doubt fill that role in the interim, but the 33-year-old may be considered too old to be a regular starter in Graham Potter’s team.

The report says that United are still interested in Dumfries to compete with Diogo Dalot, and Tottenham are also showing interest.

It is clear that the Red Devils will need to act quickly if they are serious about signing Dumfries, but reports say it will be difficult for them to find a way to sign him due to financial constraints.