Chef Jamie Oliver shares his recipe for stuffed salmon for Easter gatherings: he “raises” the dish to a “new level”

Are you ready for a delicious Easter meal? On the eve of the holiday this month, the famous chef Jamie Oliver went to the kitchen to cook stuffed salmon, which is sure to please the guests.

For vegetarians at the Easter meeting, the Naked Chef alum offers professional advice, replacing the main dish of salmon with portobello mushrooms.

Oliver first demonstrated his culinary skills on television in 1999, before starring in several Food Network programs and writing cookbooks.

“I really missed the live cooking show. This year I was at home, just growing vegetables in my garden and cooking them,” he told Food & Wine in March 2015 about his “At Home with Jamie” program. “I was so happy. …It’s just a growing material that is magical, brilliant and relaxing in itself. And cooking tricks are really good recipes. It’s just good cuisine.”

At the time, he added, “This whole growing thing is completely new to me. Personally, I’ve only been burying something in the ground for three years of my life, pulling it out and cooking it. I’m a country guy, so I’ve been doing it a little bit, but I’ve never had my own vegetable garden, so that’s cool. The most inspiring and interesting things are natural things. So when you can take something inside out, go with it and be excited about it, I mean, it’s really exciting. I think this is reality: the ability of the public to understand you, to listen to you, to learn with you, or to be inspired and escape with you.”

When a native of England does not cook delicious dishes, he often teaches his five children cooking lessons. (Oliver has children Poppy, 20, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and River, 5, with wife Jules Oliver.)

“We’ve all been through really weird times lately, but for me, what helped me get through is family and food,” Jamie, who also shares Conker’s dog with Jules, said in an Instagram video in April 2021 about the UK shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Cooking is a great way to spend time, it’s therapeutic, it’s brilliant to do with kids or loved ones, and it’s fantastic for discovering new things and making more adventurous decisions.”

Scroll below to learn how to make a stuffed salmon dish:

Jamie Oliver’s stuffed salmon

Makes 8 servings

ingredients:

1 tablespoon capers in brine

10 anchovy fillets in oil

2 sprigs of rosemary

10 olives of different colors

1 fresh red chili pepper

1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 pounds salmon fillet with skin and bones

INSTRUCTIONS:

Get ahead: You can cook this on the same day if you want. Put the capers in a small bowl, then tear the anchovies and chop the rosemary leaves. Crush the olives and remove the seeds, tearing the pulp into a bowl, then finely chop and add the chili pepper. Grate the lemon zest on a fine grater, squeeze out the juice, add olive oil and mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2-Per day: [If not prepared in advance] Place the salmon skin-down in the middle of the largest roaster and use the tip of a small sharp knife to make deep incisions in the flesh at intervals of 1 1/2 inches. Now start each cut using a knife to help you. I start by separating the olives and anchovies, then add rosemary, chili pepper and capers. Take your time and enjoy the process. Sprinkle the excess around the salmon.

1-to serve: preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake the salmon at the bottom of the oven for 20 minutes. Let it brew for 10 minutes, then serve.