Chef Eric Martinez shared his recipe for crispy tacos Capeados for a fun Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

There is something about tacos! On the eve of Cinco de Mayo next month, the famous chef Rick Martinez has prepared a delicious Tacos Capeados dish, which will undoubtedly become a hit of any holiday.

Martinez, who previously worked as a senior culinary editor at Bon Appetit, is passionate about creating authentic Mexican cuisine, which he shared in his upcoming cookbook and in his “Mi Cocina” videos on YouTube.

“104 recipes, 32 states, 156 cities, more than 20,000 miles. The recipes at Mi Cocina are the best food I’ve eaten in 18 months of traveling in Mexico,” Martinez wrote on Instagram about his debut cookbook, which is scheduled for release on May 3.

His Tacos Capeados recipe is included in the publication and has already become a public favorite.

“I loved seeing all my friends (also known as the team) gobble up a mountain of fish and plates of salsa,” he wrote on Instagram last month, sharing snaps of the delicious meal.

Scroll below to find out how to make his tacos yourself:

Tacos Capeados by Rick Martinez

Servings 4-6

ingredients:

1½ pounds fillet of halibut, cod or other skinless white fish, cut across into 16 strips

Kosher salt Morton and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup masa harina or corn flour, finely or medium ground

2 tsp baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

12 oz light Mexican-style light beer

½ cup carbonated mineral water, carbonated water or water

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Vegetable oil for deep frying (about 3 liters)

FOR SUBMISSION:

Warm Tortillas de mais

Papaya Salsa and tomatillo cruda

Salsa Blanca

Lime slices

Shredded red cabbage

INSTRUCTIONS:

Lightly season the fish with salt and pepper. Transfer to a grate installed inside the baking tray. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 1 hour or overnight to air-dry the surface and the dough will stick better to the fish.

In a medium bowl, combine all-purpose flour, masa harina, baking powder, baking soda and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Add beer, sparkling water and vinegar and whisk until there are no lumps left.

Pour 3 inches of oil into a large heavy saucepan and secure the fryer thermometer. Heat over medium heat until the thermometer shows 375 degrees. Cover the baking sheet with paper towels.

Working in batches, dip the fish into the dough, allowing the excess dough to drain back into the bowl. Carefully lower the fish into the oil and fry, turning the fish over with tongs from time to time, until light golden and ready, 3-4 minutes. Transfer the fish to paper towels so that it runs off.

Serve pescado capeado with tortillas, salsa, lime wedges and cabbage.