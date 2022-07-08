Cheer: Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris from the Netflix series Cheer was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The favorite of the series shocked viewers when he was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography. The audience was shocked by this news, and it became clear that he would not return to the series.

Jerry gets screen time in the popular Netflix series, but for all the wrong reasons. Before the 2nd season of Cheer was released, fans found out that Jerry was accused of sending explicit messages to underage boys who were also cheerleaders and respected him. Fans were shocked, but soon began to realize that red flags might have been missed. Netflix fans initially fell in love with Jerry from Cheer thanks to his signature speech. Loud applause was an integral part of the Navarro Bulldogs team routine.

This week, news broke through Yahoo that Jerry was sentenced to 12 years in prison. A 22-year-old man was convicted after being found guilty of sexual offences against minors. They say that a cheerleader convinced a 17-year-old teenager to send candid photos to a reality TV star. After his time behind bars, Jerry will also have to serve an eight-year sentence of release under court supervision. In February 2022, Jerry pleaded guilty to charges related to two underage teenagers.

At that time, Jerry confessed in court that he raped a 15-year-old boy at a support contest during an argument in the toilet. Jerry also revealed that he paid a 17-year-old to send him sexy photos via Snapchat. In September 2020, Cheer viewers learned that the FBI had launched an investigation into Jerry for allegedly extorting sexually explicit photos from minors. On the surface, an alarming scandal was about to break out, although Jerry tried his best to hide his appearance.

During his court appearance, the Cheer star apologized to his victims, saying he was selfish in his actions. Jerry said he will work hard to get better and hopes that one day his victims will be able to forgive him. None of Jerry’s former colleagues spoke about the verdict, but it’s safe to say that most of them are in shock, especially after the 2nd season of Cheer told about the fall of a star. Jerry will never set foot on the mat of the Daytona Nationals again, and he will have enough time to reflect on his actions while serving time in prison. Netflix has not yet announced a new season of the popular show.