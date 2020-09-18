CHECKMATE Releases MV Teaser for Debut Single ‘Drum’

The newest co-ed group Checkmate has released the music video teaser for their debut song, “Drum”.

On September 18 at 18:00 South Korean time, the co-ed group under the auspices of Grace Company Entertainment released a teaser video for their debut single via their official YouTube channel.

In the MV teaser, Checkmate members Yongseok, Sieun, Suri, Nason, and Noah are seen in different backgrounds for each member.

Fans were also presented with a snippet of their debut song “Drum” which is scheduled to be released on September 21 KST.

While waiting for the release of the MV from this latest co-ed group, here is the teaser MV they just uploaded.



