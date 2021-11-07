Check-Up: Does Anyone Who Has Had Covid-19 Need The Caccine?

Covid-19: Vaccine protection is greater than previous infection. People who have had covid-19 once can gain some protection against new SARS-CoV-2 infections, but even those who have had the disease gain additional protection against the virus if vaccinated.

According to a study published last week by the CDC (United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention), unvaccinated people who have already had covid-19 are at more than five times the risk of getting the disease again when compared to those who do not. who were vaccinated and had never had previous contact with the virus.

The data confirm that the risks of going without the vaccine are greater than the risks of receiving the immunizing agent, and a previous infection is no excuse for not taking the vaccine.

“All people should be vaccinated against covid-19 as soon as possible, including people who have already had the disease” (study authors published by the CDC)

Treatments against covid-19 arrived

It is finally possible to treat covid-19 with a pill. This week, the UK approved the use of the antiviral drug molnupirvir, created by pharmaceutical companies MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. According to the data presented by the companies, the drug can cut the risk of death in half in people from an at-risk group who present mild to moderate symptoms.

On Friday (5), Pfizer announced that its drug to treat covid, the antiviral Paxlovid, was 89% effective against hospitalizations and deaths caused by the disease in people in the risk group.

Both drugs are antivirals and can be used by patients at home at the onset of symptoms. There is still no forecast when the drugs will be available in Brazil. Until then, the only drugs approved for use against covid were monoclonal antibodies, applied in a hospital setting or clinics in more severely ill patients.