Check This If You Are Looking For Altcoin That Will Explode

Popular altcoin Yearn.finance’s YFI token has dropped to $ 7,500 before seeing one of the busiest short squeezes ever.

The cryptocurrency has experienced a tremendous surge in the past few days. Within hours of touching these lows, YFI faced sudden buying pressure and its price climbed up to $ 18,000. These figures point to an increase of more than 100% from altcoin’s daily lows. This bullish move has revitalized the DeFi industry and caused DEX trading volumes to skyrocket as investors begin to return to the industry.

As DeFi’s blue chips altcoins have gained sustained momentum in the past few days, it’s likely that this is just the beginning of a rally, according to analysts. According to analysts, the enormous power of Bitcoin and Ethereum could enable more capital flows into cryptocurrencies like Yearn.finance’s YFI. As long as BTC remains stable, investors will undoubtedly switch to higher-risk assets to increase their profitability, analysts say. One famous economist now points to three factors that point to the bullish trend at Yearn.finance. According to the economist, the altcoin could rise further.

Famous economist explains 3 factors that will explode popular altcoin YFI

At the time of writing, Yearn.finance’s YFI token is trading more than 3 percent at its current price of $ 14,400. These levels indicate a notable recovery from lows below $ 13,000 daily. These lows were set shortly after the cryptocurrency surged to the $ 18,000 highs, and this decline was due to aggressive profit-taking sales in the market. This is a sign that the final move is more than a dead cat splash or a short squeeze, according to analysts.

Alex, a cryptocurrency-focused economist, highlights three factors that suggest altcoins, such as Yearn.finance’s YFI, may rise higher next week. The intersection of these trends will undoubtedly support YFI and other blue chip DeFi altcoins, according to the analyst. The famous economist adds the following to his statements on the subject:

