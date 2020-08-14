Check settings to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Scheduled for release next week, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 can be considered one of the most relevant games for PCs and consoles today, especially when we consider the flight simulation experience proposed by the title.

Obviously, with the arrival of a new version, we always wonder if they will run on our PCs and notebooks and knowing that, we brought here a compilation that helps to understand a little more about what is needed to play the simulator, considering the information revealed by Microsoft itself.

Speaking first of the minimum configurations, we have that the company considers PCs with AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPUs, video cards Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA Geforce GTX 700 (with VRAM of at least 2GB in both cases) and 8GB of RAM.

Moving on to what is considered recommended, we have mentioned AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i5-8400, GPUs AMD Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (with at least 4GB of VRAM) and 16GB of RAM and the ideal settings file, we have the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X or Intel Core i7-9800X, Radeon VII or NVIDIA RTX 2080 (8GB VRAM) and 32GB of RAM.

Not least, all setups consider as necessary at least 150GB of disk space (preferably SSD) and at least Windows 10 with the November 2019 update (1909) installed on the PC.

Obviously, in addition to having a setup consistent with the game, it is also necessary to have broadband internet available, with a minimum connection of 5Mbps, 20 Mbps in the recommended and 50 Mbps for requirements considered ideal as requirements.

It is also worth noting here that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 also supports augmented reality glasses, at least for now being compatible with the HP Reverb G2, and should later include other models.

Checking my PC

If you are not sure about your PC’s settings and if they are within the above information, you can use the operating system itself to see your setup in a simplified way and compare with those reported by Microsoft.

To do this, you must open the Start Menu and search for the DirectX Diagnostic Tool by typing dxdiag. When opening, see in the System tab which is your CPU, RAM and Windows version and in the View tab, which is your GPU and how much is the VRAM offered by it.

With these data, just compare with the information mentioned above.



