Check Out The Nominees For The Genie Music Awards 2022

IVE is a leading performer who has received a total of 7 nominations, including “Song of the Year”, “Singer of the Year” and “Best Female Newcomer“.

IU, PSY and (G)I-DLE have 6 nominations respectively, followed by Lim Yong Un and SEVENTEEN, who received 5 nominations respectively.

The official voting began on October 6 and will end on November 3, 2022 through the Genie app, and only users with a Korean identity card can vote.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Genie Music Awards 2022:

Song of the Year (Desan)

• Big Bang – “Still Life”

• Lim Yong Un – “Our Blues, Our Life”

• Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” (featuring 10 cm)

• Kim Min—seok – “Drunk Confession”

• Be’O – “Counting the stars”

• Red Velvet — “Feel my Rhythm”

• IVE – “Immersion in Love”

• AyU – “Strawberry Moon”

• PSY – “That That” (featuring Suga)

• (G)I-DLE – “Tomboy”

Album of the Year (Desan)

• Psi – Psycho 9th

• BLACKPINK — BORN PINK

• NCT Dream — Crash mode

• (G)I-DLE – I will never die

• Lim Yong Un – IM HERO

• Taeyong — INVU

• Kim Ho Joon — “Panorama”

• BTS – PROOF

• Seventeen – Face the Sun

• Red Velvet — ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel my Rhythm

Singer of the Year (Desan)

• Kim Ho Joon

• Seventeen

• PSI

• ME

• Lee Chang Won

• Lim Yong Woon

• Taen

• PLUS

• NCT Dream

• (G)I-DLE

Best Male Group

• The Big Bang

• BTS

• NCT Dream

• Seventeen

• Stray children

Best Female Group

•(G)I-DLE

• espa

• BLACKPINK

• PLUS

• Red Corduroy

Best Male Solo Artist

• Lim Yong Woon

• Kim Ho Joon

• PSI

• Be’o

• Lee Chang Won

Best Female Solo Artist

• ME

• Taen

• Naen

• Choi Ye-na

• Cassie

Award to the best newcomer among men

• ATBO

• TEMPEST

• TNX

• Ordinary heroes

• Unit

Award for the best female newcomer

• PLUS

• LE SERAPHIM

• New jeans

• NMIX

• Kepler

Award for the best male performance

• INGIPEN

• NCT Dream

• Seventeen

• Stray children

• Boys

Award for the best female performance

• espa

• BLACKPINK

• (G)I-DLE

• Red Corduroy

• Twice

Reward for popularity

• Be’O

• (G)I-DLE

• ME

• PLUS

• Kim Ho Joon

• Lee Chang Won

• Lim Yong Woon

• NCT Dream

• PSI

• Seventeen

• Taen