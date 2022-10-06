Check Out The Nominees For The Genie Music Awards 2022

IVE is a leading performer who has received a total of 7 nominations, including “Song of the Year”, “Singer of the Year” and “Best Female Newcomer“.
IU, PSY and (G)I-DLE have 6 nominations respectively, followed by Lim Yong Un and SEVENTEEN, who received 5 nominations respectively.
The official voting began on October 6 and will end on November 3, 2022 through the Genie app, and only users with a Korean identity card can vote.
Here is the full list of nominees for the Genie Music Awards 2022:
Song of the Year (Desan)
• Big Bang – “Still Life”
• Lim Yong Un – “Our Blues, Our Life”
• Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” (featuring 10 cm)
• Kim Min—seok – “Drunk Confession”
• Be’O – “Counting the stars”
• Red Velvet — “Feel my Rhythm”
• IVE – “Immersion in Love”
• AyU – “Strawberry Moon”
• PSY – “That That” (featuring Suga)
• (G)I-DLE – “Tomboy”
Album of the Year (Desan)
• Psi – Psycho 9th
• BLACKPINK — BORN PINK
• NCT Dream — Crash mode
• (G)I-DLE – I will never die
• Lim Yong Un – IM HERO
• Taeyong — INVU
• Kim Ho Joon — “Panorama”
• BTS – PROOF
• Seventeen – Face the Sun
• Red Velvet — ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel my Rhythm
Singer of the Year (Desan)
• Kim Ho Joon
• Seventeen
• PSI
• ME
• Lee Chang Won
• Lim Yong Woon
• Taen
• PLUS
• NCT Dream
• (G)I-DLE
Best Male Group
• The Big Bang
• BTS
• NCT Dream
• Seventeen
• Stray children
Best Female Group
•(G)I-DLE
• espa
• BLACKPINK
• PLUS
• Red Corduroy
Best Male Solo Artist
• Lim Yong Woon
• Kim Ho Joon
• PSI
• Be’o
• Lee Chang Won
Best Female Solo Artist
• ME
• Taen
• Naen
• Choi Ye-na
• Cassie
Award to the best newcomer among men
• ATBO
• TEMPEST
• TNX
• Ordinary heroes
• Unit
Award for the best female newcomer
• PLUS
• LE SERAPHIM
• New jeans
• NMIX
• Kepler
Award for the best male performance
• INGIPEN
• NCT Dream
• Seventeen
• Stray children
• Boys
Award for the best female performance
• espa
• BLACKPINK
• (G)I-DLE
• Red Corduroy
• Twice
Reward for popularity
• Be’O
• (G)I-DLE
• ME
• PLUS
• Kim Ho Joon
• Lee Chang Won
• Lim Yong Woon
• NCT Dream
• PSI
• Seventeen
• Taen