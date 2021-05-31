Check Out The New Trailers For The Eternals, Jungle Cruise

The week was lively in the film world! Recently, major services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ have unveiled the trailer of some of their most anticipated titles. With the consolidation of streaming platforms as a content consumption format and producers of some of the best films released, these productions have become much awaited by viewers.

So, how about checking out the trailers for upcoming movies?

The War of Tomorrow

The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, is an original Amazon production and arrives exclusively on the streaming platform on July 2nd.

In the film, 2051 time travelers return to our time for a sinister reason: humans are losing a war against alien beings, and they need reinforcements from the past to try to win this battle. Professor Dan Forester (Pratt), is one of those recruited for this endeavor, along with the brilliant scientist played by Yvonne Strahovski, and her father (J.K. Simmons). Check out the trailer:

Infinite

Infinite will be released by Paramount + on June 10 in the United States. Based on the book by D. Eric Maikranz, the film chronicles the trajectory of Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), diagnosed with schizophrenia for having memories of things he didn’t experience. However, he discovers that these memories come from his past lives and joins the secret group Infinites on a quest to save the world of Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who uses his powers to destroy humanity. See the trailer below: