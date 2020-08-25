Check out the main references of the Batman: trailer

The Batman director Matt Reeves released the first teaser for the film during the DC FanDome. The filmmaker pointed out that only 25% of the production was done before the team needed to stop it because of the new coronavirus pandemic, but managed to show how the tone of the feature will be.

The video is filled with easter eggs and details that can be beaten at first glance, so we present the main details and some references from the trailer.

Charade

The video suggests that Edward Nashton (Paul Dano), the Riddler, will be the main villain of the film. Again, it is important to remember that what was shown corresponds to only a quarter of The Batman, so important scenes with other characters have yet to be recorded.

Harvey Dent

Early on, James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), who is not yet a commissioner, appears at a crime scene, and you can see a newspaper referring to Salvatore Maroni, one of Gotham’s leading mobsters and responsible for making Harvey Dent the villain. Two face.

This may mean that Dent must appear or be mentioned in the film. It also indicates that Maroni is working in the city. As the feature will show Bruce Wayne’s second year as Batman, Gotham is still dominated by corruption and the mafia, as confirmed by Reeves.

Court of Owls

One of Nashton’s riddles that appears in the teaser was placed in an envelope with an image of an owl. Another information that the director has confirmed several times is that he will focus on Batman acting as a detective. As the Owls Court saga explores this side, it is possible that the secret organization is part of the film in some way.

Batman villain

The character is at the beginning of his career, so the Gotham police still fear him. In one scene, when he is escaping from a building, some policemen appear to be shooting at him; at another time, he needs to break free from a group of officers; at the beginning of the trailer, when he appears behind Gordon at the crime scene, everyone looks at him suspiciously.

Penguin

Reeves confirmed that Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) is a rising criminal and will not yet be known as the Penguin. Although the video doesn’t reveal many things about the character’s intentions, it is possible to see him in some chase scenes, fleeing from Batman.

Joker

