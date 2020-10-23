Check out the first 25 songs that will be released via DLC

The developer Harmonix, Guitar Hero and Rock Band, revealed, through the transmission of Fuser Sessions With DJ Z.O.E. occurred on Thursday, the 20th, which will be the first 25 Fuser tracks that will be made available via DLC.
Check below the complete list of all 25 tracks that will be available as the first expansions of the game.
A Lot – 21 Savage
Take Over Control – Afrojack ft. Eva Simons
Ironic – Alanis Morissette
1 Thing – Amerie
Kings & Queens – Ava Max
Venus – Bananarama
Linger – The Cranberries
Loco Contigo – DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga
Lips Like Sugar – Echo & The Bunnymen
A Little Respect – Erasure
Bring Me To Life – Evanescence
Unforgattable – French Montana ft. Swae Lee
Gentle On My Mind – Glen Campbell
Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) – Ini Kamoze
Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake
What Ifs – Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart – Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus
Starships – Nicki Minaj
Get Busy – Sean Paul
Crank That (Soulja Boy) – Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em
Funky Cold Medina – Tone-Loc
Breaking Me – Topic with A7S
DJ Got Us Fallin ‘In Love – Usher ft. Pitbull
Trap Queen – Fetty Wap
To date, the Fuser base game has more than 100 songs included. As for the additional tracks, they can be purchased separately or through the VIP edition of the game.
Fuser will be released on November 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.