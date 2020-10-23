Check out the first 25 songs that will be released via DLC

The developer Harmonix, Guitar Hero and Rock Band, revealed, through the transmission of Fuser Sessions With DJ Z.O.E. occurred on Thursday, the 20th, which will be the first 25 Fuser tracks that will be made available via DLC.

Check below the complete list of all 25 tracks that will be available as the first expansions of the game.

A Lot – 21 Savage

Take Over Control – Afrojack ft. Eva Simons

Ironic – Alanis Morissette

1 Thing – Amerie

Kings & Queens – Ava Max

Venus – Bananarama

Linger – The Cranberries

Loco Contigo – DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga

Lips Like Sugar – Echo & The Bunnymen

A Little Respect – Erasure

Bring Me To Life – Evanescence

Unforgattable – French Montana ft. Swae Lee

Gentle On My Mind – Glen Campbell

Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) – Ini Kamoze

Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

What Ifs – Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina

Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart – Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Get Busy – Sean Paul

Crank That (Soulja Boy) – Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em

Funky Cold Medina – Tone-Loc

Breaking Me – Topic with A7S

DJ Got Us Fallin ‘In Love – Usher ft. Pitbull

Trap Queen – Fetty Wap

To date, the Fuser base game has more than 100 songs included. As for the additional tracks, they can be purchased separately or through the VIP edition of the game.

Fuser will be released on November 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.



