Check out the 9 Altcoins Whales Buy the Most and the 10 Coins They’re Selling!

Whales are among the investor groups that crypto money investors pay the most attention to. In the last 24 hours, whales have bought and sold 19 altcoin projects, according to WhaleStats, a service that highlights the transactions of the largest Ethereum (ETH) whales. So, which ones were these?

Which altcoins have whales bought the most?

According to the data of WhaleStats, which monitors the largest 1,000 Ethereum whales, whales who have a large amount of crypto money in their hands over the past 24 hours have bought the following 9 coins. The most purchased coin was Frax (FRAX), a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Whales made an average of $29,964 purchases. In second place is Ehereum (ETH), the largest altcoin. In the last 24 hours, whales have bought 6 ETH. On the other hand, the stablecoin USDT pegged to the US dollar is also in third place. The full list is as follows:

Frax (FRAX)

Ethereum (ETH)

USDT

Polygon (MATIC)

USD Coin (USDC)

Synthetix Network Token (SNX)

Looping (LRC)

Chainlink (LINK)

Convex Token (CVX)

Top sellers, these were the 10 altcoins

On the other hand, looking at the top sellers by whales, Ethereum (ETH) stood out. After Ethereum (ETH), the CRO token of the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com came. Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also on the sold list, while the USDT-pegged stablecoin USDT followed CRO. After SHIB, another stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), followed. Also among those sold was Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. However, it is worth noting that this Bitcoin is wrapped BTC that is made suitable for transacting on the Ethereum network. For more information about Wrapped tokens, you can visit this article. The full list of altcoins sold by whales is as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

USDT

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

USD Coin (USDC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Chainlink (LINK)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Phantom (FTM)