Check Out The 5 Best Selling NFT Token Collections!

The crypto boom over the past few years has helped a newer market hit record highs. The total trading volume of the NFT market reached $24 billion last year as artists, investors and entrepreneurs join the burgeoning Web3 space. However, the selling pressure was also reflected in the NFT sector. Data from NonFungible.com shows that weekly NFT sales have halved since January. So, which NFT token collections have been best-sold this week? Here is the list and details…

Top 5 most traded NFT tokens since last week

doodles

VeeFriends

Since last week, the VeeFriends NFT collection has registered $6.4 million in trading volume over 147 pieces. The biggest bid at this time was $113,000. VeeFriends is a 10,255 piece NFT collection. The aim of the project is to “create meaningful intellectual property and create an extraordinary community”.

The Sandbox

In third place is The Sandbox, which has recorded $7.6 million in sales volume over 679 NFTs in the last 7 days. The highest sale was $26,000. Sandbox, in short, is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND NFT.

CryptoPunks

Popular NFT collection CryptoPunks has reached $8.6 million in trading volume in 162 pieces sold. The highest bid was $371k. CryptoPunks is an Ethereum-based project with 10,000 unique NFT characters, inspiring the CryptoArt movement.

Bored Ape Yacht Club

In first place is Bored Ape Yacht Club with $33.5 million in trading volume, 2,588 NFT sales and the highest bid of $716,000. “BAYC” is an Ethereum-based 10,000-piece NFT collection. The Bored Ape Yacht Club membership card gives members access to exclusive benefits.