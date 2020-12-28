Check out the 2020 rumors that didn’t materialize

Like every year, 2020 was full of rumors that did not materialize. Many players were anxious about the announcement of GTA 6 and even thought that there was an easter egg in the GTA Online DLC, just as they hoped for a new Silent Hill. However, it was all “small talk” (at least for now).

Check out the list of rumors that moved the game industry this year.

1. Resident Evil 4 remake

Considered by many as the best game in the franchise, the title has had versions for almost all consoles of past generations. In addition, Capcom seems to have liked and “got it right” in their remakes, since the new versions of RE 2 and RE 3 were critically successful.

Because of this, there was a very high expectation that the game starring Leon would be next in line. In addition, last month, Capcom suffered a hacker attack that led to the disclosure of a series of future projects of the company, among them a remake of Resident Evil 4. However, to date there is no confirmation on the part of the company.

2. New Onimusha

Still on the hacking attacks suffered by Capcom, the list of leaked rumors pointed to a new game from the Onimusha franchise. Since the 4th title, which was released on PlayStation 2, the series has not won any new games, despite having been a huge success on Sony’s 128-bit console.

It is worth remembering that last year Capcom launched a remastered version of the first Onimusha. However, many criticized it for being a version with few changes, mainly in the gameplay – considered outdated by the current standard.

3. Resident Evil Outrage or Revelations 3

To end Capcom’s rumors of the leaked list, one title in particular caught the eye: Resident Evil Outrage. As Resident Evil Village has already been confirmed as the 8th numeral game in the franchise, it is speculated that this is a kind of provisional name for Resident Evil Revelations 3, which would even have the return of Rebecca Chambers.

Recently, insider Dusk Golem went to Twitter to make a series of alleged revelations about the game. According to him, Revelations 3 served as the basis for RE 8 and was already 95% complete, ready to be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch. It is worth remembering that the first Revelations was also initially launched as an exclusive for a Nintendo console, the 3DS.

4. Silent Hills

In 2014, Hideo Kojima surprised the world by launching inside the P.T. a teaser of the Silent Hills game. Starring Norman Reedus and featuring director Guillermo del Toro, the game quickly became one of the most anticipated by fans of the franchise.

However, the following year, problems involving the development of Metal Gear Solid V caused Konami to fire Kojima, canceling his ambitious project. The director ended up focusing his efforts on the development of Death Stranding and, now, rumors point that his next work will be the resumption of the game that, according to sources, already has the approval of Konami.

5. Metal Gear Solid remake

Another rumor involving remakes hit one of the most acclaimed titles in Konami’s action and espionage franchise: Metal Gear Solid. According to the podcast Broken Silicon (responsible for leaks that have materialized, such as God Of War Ragnarok), this new version of the game would already be in development and would be exclusive to the PS5.

However, instead of “counting on the finger” of its director, Hideo Kojima, the remake would be being developed by the company Bluepoint, the same company that was in charge of the PS5 version of Demon’s Souls.

6. GTA VI was just a GTA Online DLC

One of the biggest expectations for 2020 was the official announcement of GTA 6. A strong rumor arose in the teaser of the GTA Online DLC, where the disclosed geographical location showed a series of streets that seemed to form the number 6.

However, the same DLC was released and so far Rockstar has not confirmed any information regarding the game. Many expected an announcement during the Game Awards, but it didn’t happen either. Remember that GTA 5, the latest title in the franchise, will still be released for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, which further lowers hopes for an announcement soon.

7. Titanfall 3 in development

Titanfall was another franchise that fans expected an announcement this year. Rumors about a new game started in early 2020, coming to be denied by the game’s own producer, Respawn Entertainment.

However, the months passed and the company did not announce any other title in development, which made old rumors surface. At least, this time, the producer has not officially denied any of them.

8. Bloodborne on PS5 and PC

One of the PS4’s most acclaimed games, Bloodborne, can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility. However, many rumors pointed to a remastered version of the From Software classic.

In addition, there was a rumor that the game, exclusive to PlayStation 4, would be released for PC. It is worth remembering that some games also exclusive won versions for PC, like Horizon Zero Dawn and Detroit: Become Human.

9. Fable MMO

Microsoft’s Fable, the adventure franchise, was also rumored throughout 2020. Although a new game in the series was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, little information was revealed.

As a result, rumors began to emerge that the new game would actually be an MMO for Xbox Series S / X and PC. However, since the announcement we still have no further news about the next game in the franchise.

10. Forza Horizon 5 may arrive in 2021 and before the new Forza Motorsport

One of the most anticipated announcements at The Game Awards 2020 was that of a new Forza Horizon. First, the fact that every new generation of Xbox had a franchise title at launch; second, due to rumors that “popped up” on the internet in the days leading up to the event.

One of them even showed on social media a supposed photo of the game, which would be set in Tokyo. However, the only factor related to the announced franchise was the inclusion of the Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4.

11. Spider-Man 2 may be released in 2021

And the last rumor on our list is about the continuation of Spider-Man, a PS4 exclusive game that won a remastered version for PS5. According to some websites, the next game in the franchise would arrive in 2022 and would have a new playable character.

It is worth remembering that when Spider-Man Miles Morales was announced, many players got confused and thought he would be Spider-Man 2. However, the game just continues the story of the first game, in which the character was already part.



