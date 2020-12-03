Check out PS4 games on sale on Amazon

Although the PS5 is already among us, the PS4 console is still a widely used and desired video game by consumers. In addition, it is a very good device, the PS4 games are excellent and the console delivers great performance.

We have separated some PS4 games that are on sale on Amazon. Check out.

Days Gone game

Days gone is a PS4 console game in the open-world action-adventure genre. The game takes place in an adverse environment two years after a devastating world pandemic. The player is asked to control Deacon St. John, a wanderer and bounty hunter who follows a tortuous path, struggling to survive while searching for a reason to live.

Spider-Man Game, Game of the Year Edition

One of the best PS4 games, this title features your favorite web launcher in a story unlike any seen before. Now as an experienced superhero, Peter Parker has been busy fighting crime on the streets as Spider-Man. And just when he is willing to prioritize his life as Peter, a new villain arrives to threaten New York.

Death Stranding game

Sam Bridges is the main character and must traverse a devastated scenario full of threats from another world to prevent humanity from being on the verge of extinction. Legendary game creator Hideo Kojima launches a completely new genre experience for the PlayStation 4 system.



